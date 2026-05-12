Procter & Gamble Ventures (PGV) is the innovation engine of Procter & Gamble, creating and scaling disruptive new brands that solve unmet consumer needs with bold, consumer-first thinking. Built on a startup mindset and grounded in P&G's science, marketing and global reach, PGV pursues 'constructive disruption' to create new categories and meaningful solutions that help people live life better. PGV's portfolio includes Zevo, a people-friendly, bug-deadly pest control brand that reimagined the insect control category with it's #1 Powered Flying Insect Trap*, and Spruce, a fast-acting, worry-free weed and grass killer that is safe for use around people, pets and bees*.