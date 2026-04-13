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GeoPark Ltd is a Latin American oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina. It is the second- largest oil producer in Colombia. The company generates revenue from the sale of crude oil, condensate and natural gas net of value-added tax and discounts related to the sale and overriding royalties due to the ex-owners of oil and gas properties where the royalty arrangements represent a retained working interest in the property.
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