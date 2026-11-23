Cadeler A/S (Cadeler) is a global leader in offshore wind turbine transport and installation. The company owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and is expanding its capabilities into full-scope foundation transport and installation, as well as operations & maintenance. With its modern fleet and depth of expertise across onshore and offshore operations, Cadeler supports the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offshore wind projects worldwide. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.