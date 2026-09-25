Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world's largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. We are a leader in corporate responsibility and sustainability issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation's nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs. We generated more than $41.6 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026, operate more than 1,000 retail stores in North America, and have more than 80,000 employees. For more information, visit corporate.bestbuy.com and investors.bestbuy.com.