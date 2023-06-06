Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF

NSD:BTEC

The investment seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before expenses, to the performance of the Nasdaq Healthcare Innovators Index (the index). Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that compose the index at the time of purchase. The index uses a quantitative model designed to identify equity securities in the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index that are small and medium capitalization U.S. healthcare companies.