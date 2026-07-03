Novatti Group

ASX:NOV

Novatti Group Ltd is a software technology company.

Novatti Group Ltd is a software technology company. The company's operating segment includes Technology, Business Automation, Acquiring, Alternative Payments, Banking Services, ATX Payments, Issuing and Corporate Overheads. The Alternative Payments segment that derives majority revenue provides a network that interconnects emerging payment platforms, remittance operators, financial institutions, retailers, utilities and all types of telecommunication operators.
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