Aetherion Technologies is advancing the decarbonization of heavy-duty transportation through proven alternative fuel technologies that deliver diesel-equivalent performance with lower emissions. Backed by proprietary innovation, commercial deployment and strategic partnerships, the company is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for practical, scalable clean transportation solutions.

Aetherion Technologies (NASDAQ:WPRT,TSX:WPRT) develops advanced fuel systems and components that enable internal combustion engines to operate on lower-carbon fuels without compromising the performance required by heavy-duty transportation. Its technologies support natural gas , renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen applications, providing fleet operators with practical solutions to reduce emissions while maintaining productivity.

The company’s strategy is built around two core business platforms: Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group advancing HPDI fuel system technology, and its High-pressure Controls business, which supplies critical fuel management components for hydrogen and other gaseous fuel applications. Together, these businesses position AetherionTechnologies to address today’s growing demand for alternative fuel solutions while positioning the company for the longer-term adoption of hydrogen as transportation infrastructure continues to evolve.





Market conditions continue to strengthen as fleet operators seek practical decarbonization solutions that maintain operational performance while improving fleet economics. Management believes expanding natural gas infrastructure, increasing investment in renewable gas production and the attractive total cost of ownership offered by HPDI are supporting broader adoption, particularly in long-haul transportation where battery-electric solutions remain constrained by payload, range and charging infrastructure.