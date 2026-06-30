Theravance Biopharma

NASDAQ:TBPH

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives.

Zymeworks Expands into Respiratory Market with Theravance Buyout

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.
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