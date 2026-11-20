The fundamental investment objective of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (the First Trust ETF) is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies involved in the cloud computing industry, initially the ISE CTA Cloud ComputingTM Index. Ton achieve fund's objective the fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the Index Provider). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity.