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Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT) innovates and delivers integrated technology solutions for modern energy infrastructure. Its solar and energy storage platforms help customers design, build, and operate utility-scale power plants and other critical power applications with faster project deployment, improved system performance, greater reliability, and long-term operational value. Building on more than a decade of energy technology and market leadership, Nextpower partners with customers worldwide to scale and accelerate the deployment of reliable firm power needed for a rapidly electrifying world.
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