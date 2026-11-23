Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT) innovates and delivers integrated technology solutions for modern energy infrastructure. Its solar and energy storage platforms help customers design, build, and operate utility-scale power plants and other critical power applications with faster project deployment, improved system performance, greater reliability, and long-term operational value. Building on more than a decade of energy technology and market leadership, Nextpower partners with customers worldwide to scale and accelerate the deployment of reliable firm power needed for a rapidly electrifying world.