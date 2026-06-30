NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is a leading provider of enterprise network observability, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection solutions. NETSCOUT protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company's unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.