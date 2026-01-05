908 Devices

NASDAQ:MASS

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications.

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers in vital health, safety and defense tech applications, addressing the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning.
