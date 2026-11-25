The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. defense and related industrials companies. Investments in derivatives will be counted toward the Funds 80 percent policy to the extent that they provide investment exposure to the securities included within that policy or to one or more market risk factors associated with such securities. The fund seeks to maximize total return.