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Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.
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