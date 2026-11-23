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ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of integrated energy infrastructure for utility-scale and distributed generation providers. Engineered for interoperability, ARRAY's innovative hardware, software, and services span solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, foundations, wire management, and other balance-of-system solutions. ARRAY's products work together to maximize energy production, withstand harsh weather conditions, and deliver value for the entire lifecycle of a project.
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