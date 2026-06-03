Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments

FDIG:US

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The fund seeks to provide investment returns that correspond, before fees and expenses, generally to the performance of the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in equity securities included in the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments Index and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments Index is designed to reflect the performance of a global universe of companies engaged in activities related to cryptocurrency, related blockchain technology, and digital payments processing.
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