tkms

tkms

ETR:TKMS

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TKMS aims to act as a strong maritime powerhouse. By this, we mean evolving from Germany's most significant naval company into a key European and global player offering integrated system solutions ("System-of-Systems") in maritime defense technology. The world is changing – and change requires clear structures as well as a reliable partner who can anticipate future developments and meet current needs.
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