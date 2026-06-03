VanEck Digital Transformation

DAPP:US

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Fund seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (the Index). Fund invests in MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (the Index), which is intended to track the performance of companies that are participating in the digital assets economies.
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