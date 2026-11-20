Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. Palisades seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality projects. Palisades focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. Palisades expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which Palisades holds larger positions.