Ongwe Minerals Inc. is a Canadian listed gold exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of new gold systems in Namibia. The Ongwe team, previously with Osino Resources (sold to Shanjin International), has a history of making and advancing gold discoveries in Namibia, including Osinos Twin Hills (currently in construction) and Eureka deposits, and the advancement and sale of Auryx Golds Otjikoto gold deposit (in production, sold to B2Gold). The Companys current focus is on three promising gold projects in the emerging Northwest Damara gold belt in Namibia, with a focus on the Omatjete and Khorixas Gold Projects. The Omatjete Gold Project is strategically located along the regional Okondeka Fault Zone, which also hosts the Kokoseb gold deposit (WIA Gold). Early surface work by Ongwe led to the discovery of the Manga Gold Prospect which has a 4.5km x 1km footprint of gold in soil and early scout drilling indicating gold in bedrock.