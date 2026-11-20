Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ('MGMA'), OTCQB ('MAGMF'), and Frankfurt Exchange ('BC21'), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Ninobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Ninobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of a high-sulphidation and low-sulphidation epithermal system. Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation, and Rio Silver Inc. has demonstrated significant resource potential, with over C$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Ninobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan.