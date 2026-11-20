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Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTCQB: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) is a newly consolidated North American uranium company committed to the discovery, development, and advancement of high-quality uranium assets. Following the successful acquisitions of Urano Energy and Pegasus Resources, Manhattan now holds a premier portfolio of 15 past-producing uranium mines across 25 underexplored properties covering 25,099 acres in the United States, complemented by high-grade exploration potential in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Backed by an experienced technical and management team with decades of uranium discovery, project advancement, and capital markets experience, Manhattan is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium and the American nuclear renaissance.
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