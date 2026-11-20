The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its flagship La Grande Gold Project in Quebec's James Bay region. The Project hosts the high-grade Zone 32 gold system, supported by extensive historic drilling, direct access via the four-season Trans-Taïga Road, and district-scale exploration potential.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.