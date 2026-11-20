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The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'LEGY'. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA. The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.
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