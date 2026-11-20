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Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, GSR is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).
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