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Green Canada Uranium Corp. is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. The Company holds a portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec, including the flagship 100% owned Marshall Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
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