Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploration and evaluation of strategic and critical metals (including gold, silver, antimony and nickel) in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Golden Baie, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill's projects have the potential to benefit from Newfoundland and Labrador's large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.