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Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd is a Canadian resource company. The principal business activities of the company are the acquisition and exploration of gold, copper and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its projects portfolio includes Lightning Strike; Carruthers Pass; CHG; PAT; Cowtrail; Koster Dam and Coquigold.
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