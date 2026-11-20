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Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: CLV) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing exploration assets. The Company seeks to generate value through property acquisitions, geological evaluation, and disciplined project development in jurisdictions with strong mining frameworks and infrastructure.
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