Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale gold opportunities in Ontario, Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the flagship Miminiska Gold Project in northwestern Ontario and the Swayze Central Gold Property located within the prospective Swayze Greenstone Belt near Timmins. Miminiska hosts a gold-rich banded iron formation ('BIF') system with multiple high-grade intercepts drilled across the Miminiska and Frond Zones and more than 14 kilometre of underexplored strike extent. Supported by approximately 28,000 m of historical drilling, the project demonstrates significant scale potential with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth. The Swayze Central Gold Property complements the Company's portfolio with historical high-grade gold occurrences and additional district-scale exploration upside in one of Canada's most established mining regions.