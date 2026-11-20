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The Company is a junior exploration issuer advancing three high-grade gold properties totaling approximately 18,000 hectares in Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula. The Company's strategy is to unlock the potential of historically explored assets through modern exploration and development, supported by a management team with a proven track record in discovery and project advancement.
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