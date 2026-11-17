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Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd is a resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the business activity of acquiring and exploring resource properties in Canada. The organization is focused on Kena and Daylight Gold project which is in the Nelson area of British Columbia, Canada. Its projects also include the Manto Negro Copper Project. The company operates in Canada and Mexico.
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