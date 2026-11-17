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Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,974-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake Mine and current Key Lake mill. The Project hosts the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit; it also possesses geological similarities with and is along-strike of the past-producing Key Lake Mine and hosts over 50 km of prospective conductors for potential uranium mineralization.
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