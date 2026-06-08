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Xcite Uranium Inc. is an early-stage exploration company working to become a leader in the discovery and development of energy transition metals. The uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca basin will propel the company's efforts to achieve a high-grade discovery based on new geological modelling and exploration thesis in a past-producing uranium camp dormant for 40 years. The Uranium City project portfolio constitutes the Don Lake, Beaver River, Smitty, Lorado, Gulch and Black Bay properties.
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