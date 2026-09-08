synergy metals

synergy metals

CSE:SYN

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Synergy Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Dale Property, comprising 98 unpatented single cell mining claims covering approximately 1,980.5 hectares in Dale Township, Swayze greenstone belt, Porcupine Mining Division, approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The Company's mandate is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of prospective mineral properties, with the Dale Property as its current principal focus.
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