Rush Rare Metals

CSE:RSH

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Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in the Boxi Property, and a 25% interest in the Copper Mountain Project.
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