brutus mining

brutus mining

CSE:BRU

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Brutus Mining Inc. (CSE: BRU | FSE: ZI3) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company. Its sole asset is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the CW Property, five contiguous mineral claims totalling 2,894.56 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division of south-central British Columbia, approximately 100 kilometres north of Kamloops. The Property hosts five documented MINFILE mineral occurrences with copper and gold mineralization and is at an early stage of exploration. Inc. (CSE: BRU | FSE: ZI3) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company. Its sole asset is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the CW Property, five contiguous mineral claims totalling 2,894.56 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division of south-central British Columbia, approximately 100 kilometres north of Kamloops. The Property hosts five documented MINFILE mineral occurrences with copper and gold mineralization and is at an early stage of exploration.
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