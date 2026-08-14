antimony resources

antimony resources

CSE:ATMY

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Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.
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Close-up of antimony mineral Stibnite, made up of jagged, metallic crystal formations with sharp edges against a dark, blurred background.

Top 7 Antimony Producers by Country

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