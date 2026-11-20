Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 23,726 ha near the past-producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, one of Canada's most active and prospective exploration regions. The Company is also exploring the Pheno Property, a rare earth elements target totalling 5,618 ha which is contiguous to and immediately north of Rock & Roll.