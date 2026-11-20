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Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company holds the 100% owned Regal high grade silver property located near Revelstoke, British Columbia and has also recently optioned two prospective properties in Ontario.
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