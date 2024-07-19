ALTA COPPER CORP. IS AN EMERGING COPPER DEVELOPER ADVANCING WITH THE GLOBAL SHIFT TOWARD ELECTRIFICATION AND DECARBONIZATION. Alta Copper Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square kilometers of highly prospective land located 150 kilometers northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Cañariaco Norte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru¿s prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.