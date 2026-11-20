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Westar Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of its mineral properties. The company mainly explores gold. The project portfolio includes Sandstone Projects, Mount Magnet Projects, Southern Cross Projects, and Pilbara Projects.
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