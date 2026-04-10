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The investment objective of the is fund to provide an investment return that aims to track the performance of the Indxx North Shore Uranium Mining Index (the ¿Index¿), before taking into account fees and expenses. The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of companies involved in the mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium, and that hold physical uranium, uranium royalties or other non-mining assets.
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