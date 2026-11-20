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Mount Burgess Mining NL is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in base metals exploration and resource development including zinc, lead, silver, and other resources. The company operates its business primarily in Botswana. Its key project is Kihabe-Nxuu Base Metals Project located in Western Ngamiland, Botswana.
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