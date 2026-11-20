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Saturn Metals Ltd is an Australian-based mineral exploration company. It focuses on gold exploration. The company's project includes the Apollo Hill Project located approximately 650km NE of Perth and the West Wyalong project. Its only operating segment is an exploration for precious metals at its tenement package, south of Leonora, Western Australia.
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