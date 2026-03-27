SQX Resources

ASX:SQX

SQX Resources Ltd is an early-stage exploration company. It engages in acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and exploiting mineral resource projects.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant

SQX Resources Ltd is an early-stage exploration company. It engages in acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and exploiting mineral resource projects. Its mineral prospects comprise Scrub Paddock Prospect and the Ollenburgs Prospect.
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