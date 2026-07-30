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Southern Palladium Ltd is engaged in advanced stage platinum group minerals (PGM) exploration and development through its acquisition in the Bengwenyama palladium/rhodium dominated PGM project located on the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld, South Africa.
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