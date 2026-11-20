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Renegade Exploration Ltd is a minerals exploration & development company exploring zinc, lead & base metals. Its projects include Yandal East Gold Project, Yukon Base Metal Project, McCleery Copper-Cobalt Project, Carpentaria Joint Venture project among others. It has two geographical operating segments, Australia and Canada.
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