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Recharge Metals Ltd is an Australian copper developer and explorer, focusing on Australian copper projects. It has three development and exploration projects: Brandy Hill South Cu-Au mineralization; and Bohemia Cu-Ni-Pb-Zn mineralization. The business operates in a single segment being mineral exploration in Australia.
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