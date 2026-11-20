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Otto Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on North America. The company's oil production project includes SM 71 oil fields in the shallow water Gulf of Mexico. It also holds exploration assets in the prolific petroleum provinces of the onshore, nearshore and shallow water Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.
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